Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,716 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 26th total of 1,369 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 2,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $3.59.

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Revolution Medicines Company Profile

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Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDW) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target the RAS signaling pathway. The company’s scientific approach centers on designing molecules that selectively inhibit mutant RAS proteins and key regulators of RAS-driven cancers, with the goal of addressing tumor types that have historically been resistant to targeted therapies.

Revolution Medicines has advanced multiple pipeline candidates into clinical trials, including RMC-4630, a selective SHP2 inhibitor, and RMC-6236, an oral pan-RAS inhibitor designed to block signaling from multiple RAS mutants.

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