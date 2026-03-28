Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 23,592 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,738.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $259.15 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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