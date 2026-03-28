Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.46. 427,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 586,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRRR. Zacks Research raised Gorilla Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

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Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

The firm has a market cap of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

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Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

Further Reading

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