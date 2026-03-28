Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMT) Announces Earnings Results

Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Acmat Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41. Acmat has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

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ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

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