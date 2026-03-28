Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMT) Announces Earnings Results

Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
Acmat Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41. Acmat has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.
About Acmat
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