InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 357,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 372,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23 and a beta of 0.46.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. InnovAge had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,168,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 577,558 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,697,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 197,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InnovAge by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its position in InnovAge by 22.6% during the second quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 448,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:INNV) is a healthcare services company that specializes in caring for seniors through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the PACE model integrates medical care, social services and long-term care—delivered primarily in participants’ homes and community-based centers. InnovAge’s approach centers on interdisciplinary care teams that coordinate everything from primary and specialty medical services to nutritional counseling and recreational activities.

The company’s core offerings include comprehensive in-home assessments, physician and nursing services, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medication management, and transportation to medical appointments.

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