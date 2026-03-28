Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.5932 and last traded at $0.5801. 261,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 436,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

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Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

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Drone Delivery Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) is a Canadian technology company that designs, engineers and operates an end-to-end drone logistics network. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, the company focuses on delivering mission-critical payloads beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) over land and water. Its integrated system combines proprietary unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground-based launch and landing stations (LLS), and a cloud-based operations platform to enable automated parcel transport in areas with limited or no road access.

At the core of Drone Delivery Canada’s offering is its fleet of heavy-lift drones capable of carrying payloads up to 10 kilograms per flight, supported by the High-Speed Aerial Logistics Operating System (HALOS) for route planning, scheduling and airspace management.

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