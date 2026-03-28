Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,598 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 26th total of 137,813 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 605,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
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