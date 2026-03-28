Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,598 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 26th total of 137,813 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 605,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

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Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

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The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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