Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,598 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 26th total of 137,813 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 605,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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