Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 630 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 26th total of 1,491 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 10,296.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 216,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

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