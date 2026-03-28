Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7666.

Marston’s Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

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Marston’s Company Profile

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Marston’s PLC is one of the United Kingdom’s leading pub operators and independent brewers, offering a diverse portfolio of managed and tenanted pubs, restaurants and lodges. The company’s roots date back to 1834 when John Marston founded the original brewery in Wolverhampton, and it has since grown into a multifaceted hospitality business. Marston’s operates a network of predominantly community-focused venues that cater to both local residents and leisure visitors.

In addition to its pub estate, Marston’s oversees an on-site brewing operation that produces a range of well-known beer brands, including award-winning ales such as Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Wainwright.

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