Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

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Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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