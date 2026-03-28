Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.23 and traded as high as $89.96. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $88.8450, with a volume of 52,342 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Oppenheimer Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $934.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.06%.The firm had revenue of $472.63 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 4,673 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $423,700.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,448.59. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

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