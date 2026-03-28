Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.7165 and last traded at $1.7165. 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Transat A.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Transat A.T. Price Performance

Transat A.T. Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

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Transat A.T. Inc is a Canada-based integrated holiday travel group operating both as a tour operator and as an airline. Headquartered in Montreal, the company combines its airline subsidiary with retail and wholesale travel services to deliver packaged vacations, charter flights, and specialized travel solutions. Transat’s business model is built on vertical integration, allowing it to control key elements of the customer experience from booking to in-flight service.

Through its airline subsidiary, Air Transat, the company operates scheduled passenger flights between Canada and destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States.

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