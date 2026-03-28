OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Head-To-Head Review

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A OppFi 4.41% 45.42% 16.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OppFi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OppFi $597.05 million 1.08 $26.33 million ($0.11) -68.59

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 OppFi 1 2 1 0 2.00

OppFi has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.55%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

OppFi beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

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Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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