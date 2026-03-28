Financial Contrast: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and McCormick & Company, Incorporated”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.44 million 1.90 $560,000.00 $0.08 11.26 McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.84 billion 2.08 $789.40 million $2.93 18.11

Dividends

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McCormick & Company, Incorporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BAB pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. BAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 16.25% 16.64% 11.66% McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.54% 14.27% 6.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BAB and McCormick & Company, Incorporated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00 McCormick & Company, Incorporated 1 6 5 0 2.33

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus price target of $72.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.10%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than BAB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats BAB on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

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BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

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McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

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