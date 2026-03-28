Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Goldbank Mining Trading Down 8.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region. The company was formerly known as Ballad Gold & Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Goldbank Mining Corporation in January 2009.

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