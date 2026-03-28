First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 106.8% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,750 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the February 26th total of 47,760 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,346. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
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