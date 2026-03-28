First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 106.8% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,750 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the February 26th total of 47,760 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,346. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

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First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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