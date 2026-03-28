Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.48. 21,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 44,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 78.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,466,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 142,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.

EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.

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