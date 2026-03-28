Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.48. 21,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 44,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.
EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.
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