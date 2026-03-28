Head-To-Head Contrast: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) & Its Peers

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 89 717 222 1 2.13

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 35.78%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 169.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -191.95% -30.83% -5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -9.87 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $121.89 million -$50.53 million 8.63

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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