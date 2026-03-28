Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Short Interest Up 113.9% in March

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,625 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the February 26th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 372,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,266,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 113,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 91,534 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 163,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,080. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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