Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.80 and last traded at €30.00. Approximately 115,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.60.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.42 and a 200 day moving average of €35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

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Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services. It also operates t-online.de, which publishes news, analyses, reports and interviews through digital channels; information services for digital natives through special interest portals, such as giga.de, kino.de, desired, familie.de, spieletipps.de, and SpielAffe.de; and call centers focus on customer experience and sales for telecommunications, energy, retail, financial services, and medica sectors.

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