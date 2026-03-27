Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 26th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of WS opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

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Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $769.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

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