Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 26th

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of WS opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $769.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

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Dividend History for Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

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