Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.6071.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WING
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $375,317,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 296.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,227,000 after buying an additional 710,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,292,000 after buying an additional 456,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 160.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 740,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,469,000 after buying an additional 456,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,012,000.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of WING opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.40. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $388.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The business had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.
The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.
Further Reading
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