Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Down 48.0% in March

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,618 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 12,725 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Snail

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Snail by 63.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snail in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Snail Price Performance

Snail stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60. Snail has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Snail had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snail will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Snail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAL

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) is a digital entertainment company focused on the development, publishing and operation of free-to-play online games for PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of genres that include massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), strategy titles, and casual mobile games. Snail manages its games throughout the entire lifecycle, providing design, development, server hosting and community support services to engage players worldwide.

Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Xiamen, China, Snail has expanded its footprint with regional offices in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

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