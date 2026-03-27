SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 82,751 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the February 26th total of 235,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the period.

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SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.5%

RLY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 153,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,384. The stock has a market cap of $745.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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