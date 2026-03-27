Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.04 and traded as low as GBX 521. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 528, with a volume of 2,400,355 shares changing hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 521.46.

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Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (1.11) EPS for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 96.52% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow’s Apple, Google or Microsoft.

The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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