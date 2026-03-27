Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,301,269 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 26th total of 81,552,328 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,704,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,462,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,652,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $1,068.60.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95,743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

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