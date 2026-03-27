iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,690 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 26th total of 76,553 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Utilities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444. The company has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $89.56.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy. The Fund invests in sectors, such as retailing, media, automobile and components, consumer services, consumer durable and apparel, S-T securities and other.

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