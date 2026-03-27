Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 349 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 26th total of 1,181 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 37.5% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Dividend Announcement

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%.

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The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

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