Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,012 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the February 26th total of 10,420 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mobix Labs Price Performance

MOBXW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

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Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

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