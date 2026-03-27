Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,012 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the February 26th total of 10,420 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
MOBXW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About Mobix Labs
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