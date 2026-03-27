B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BPM traded up GBX 10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 640. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,437. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 613 and a 52-week high of GBX 729.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 665.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 673.39. The firm has a market cap of £225.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.17.

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B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

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B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round. Investment structure is flexible and investment stage ranges from start up to more developed.

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