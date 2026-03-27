Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $5.01. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.0150, with a volume of 143,692 shares traded.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.