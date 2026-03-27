Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $5.01. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.0150, with a volume of 143,692 shares traded.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

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Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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