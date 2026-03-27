Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.49. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $4.7125, with a volume of 11,009 shares traded.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

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Fortum Oyj Company Profile

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Fortum Oyj is a Finnish energy company primarily engaged in the production, distribution and sale of electricity and heat. The company’s generation portfolio spans a mix of nuclear, hydroelectric, combined‐cycle gas and bioenergy power plants. In addition to large‐scale power generation, Fortum operates district heating networks and waste‐to‐energy facilities, providing heat and power solutions to municipalities, industrial customers and residential users across its core markets.

In its customer solutions segment, Fortum offers electricity retail services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy efficiency solutions.

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