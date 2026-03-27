Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Short Interest Up 354.7% in March

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,898 shares, a growth of 354.7% from the February 26th total of 15,592 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

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Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.6%

CHIQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 1,015,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.37.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. Global X Management Company, LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

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