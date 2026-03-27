Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Short Interest Down 66.1% in March

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,736 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the February 26th total of 13,955 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

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Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return. SDEM was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

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