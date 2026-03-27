Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and traded as low as $17.19. Aktis Oncology shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 540,744 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aktis Oncology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aktis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

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Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aktis Oncology

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke acquired 1,112,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,029,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,260,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,681,152. This represents a 12.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vida Ventures Ii, Llc bought 835,000 shares of Aktis Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,671,825 shares in the company, valued at $102,092,850. The trade was a 17.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,117,776 shares of company stock valued at $110,119,968. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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