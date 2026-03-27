Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0004. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.0004, with a volume of 20,225 shares traded.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

About Premier Biomedical

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Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors. It is also developing hemp oil products, including anti-pain patch, roll-on topical products, sprays, ointments, tincture drop product, a hemp oil capsule, and pet product; sequential-dialysis technique for cancer, Alzheimer's disease, ALS, blood sepsis, leukemia, and other life-threatening cancers; and Feldetrex drug candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and traumatic brain injuries.

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