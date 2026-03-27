Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.43. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 340,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

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Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $759,731.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.52. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 96.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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