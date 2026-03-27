SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,608 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 26th total of 38,565 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

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SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMHC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 519,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 62,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 82,362 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

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