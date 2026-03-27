Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,503,159 shares, a growth of 271.8% from the February 26th total of 3,900,417 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,344,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

MOBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 11,687,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,572,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mobix Labs has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

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Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 289.21% and a negative return on equity of 2,857.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobix Labs to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobix Labs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobix Labs news, CFO Keyvan Samini sold 211,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $67,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,671,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,931.52. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mobix Labs by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Mobix Labs by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,383,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobix Labs

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Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

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