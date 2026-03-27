SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,011 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 26th total of 1,071 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBox Corp IV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the second quarter worth $603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in SilverBox Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000.

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SilverBox Corp IV Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SBXD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 7,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. SilverBox Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $272.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SilverBox Corp IV ( NYSE:SBXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBox Corp IV currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBXD

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBox Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes its business combination.

The company was organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder-led companies across technology, healthcare, consumer and business services sectors.

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