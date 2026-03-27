Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Short Interest Up 90.1% in March

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,160 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the February 26th total of 10,605 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 449.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DEHP traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 28,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,908. The company has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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