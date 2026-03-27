Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 16,702 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 552.9% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.