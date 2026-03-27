Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $14.90 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 209,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.77 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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