Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6250.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.4%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.95%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

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