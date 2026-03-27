IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of IperionX from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

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IperionX Stock Down 11.0%

IperionX stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. IperionX has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IperionX will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in IperionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IperionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IperionX (NASDAQ: IPX) is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

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