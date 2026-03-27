iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,171 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the February 26th total of 57,826 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

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iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. ANB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

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The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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