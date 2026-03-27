CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.0455.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.07 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.