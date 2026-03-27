First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 31st

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3485 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 2.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

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Further Reading

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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