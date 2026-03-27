Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. CJS Securities raised Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Compass Diversified Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CODI opened at $6.62 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 68.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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