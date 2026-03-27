Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

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Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Safehold has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $97.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Safehold by 936.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

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Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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